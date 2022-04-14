Image Image Credit Slaven Vlasic / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Lizzo at Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The 13-track mixtape includes new collaborations with SZA and Doja Cat.

The project follows a quiet period after 2022’s ‘Special’ and her recent musical comeback in February.

It signals a creative reset and reintroduction to fans ahead of summer.

Lizzo is back with new music. On Tuesday (June 24), the “Truth Hurts” artist revealed her upcoming mixtape, My Face Hurts From Smiling, will drop on Friday (June 27).

Alongside the announcement, Lizzo also shared the cover art, which showed her flipping the bird with two smiley face emojis covering her middle fingers. The project itself will span 13 songs, including a reunion with SZA on “IRL” and a new collaboration with Doja Cat on “Still Can’t Fuh.”

Earlier in the month, the SOS songstress teased she was “working on a guest star” for Lizzo during their “lil’ after-dinner session.” Fans recently saw the artists attend the 2025 BET Awards together, and before that, they performed “Special (Remix)” during SZA’s “Grand National Tour” stop in Inglewood with Kendrick Lamar.

Elsewhere on My Face Hurts From Smiling is “Yitty On Yo Tittys (Freestyle),” presumably Lizzo’s well-received remix of PLUTO’s “WHIM WHAMIEE,” which she teased on social media in May. “F**k all that beefing, we too pretty / B**ch, it's summer, we outside, put some Yitty on your titties,” she rapped. “Na-na, boo-boo, I go cuckoo, I do ratchet more than you do / All my girls just passed your man around, he just got off the choo-choo.”

Interestingly, the upcoming mixtape will be Lizzo’s first project in nearly three years. Her last full release was Special, which gave us the Grammy-winning “About Damn Time” and “Grrrls.” Aside from a feature on the Barbie movie soundtrack, things went pretty quiet musically for a bit.

In the meantime, Lizzo dealt with a lawsuit from three of her former dancers — later dropped in 2024 — and has been kind enough to share her ongoing weight loss journey with fans. Then, in February, she made her big comeback with “Love in Real Life,” followed by “Still Bad” a month later. So far, this new era has been met with plenty of love.