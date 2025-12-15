Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lizzo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A judge dismissed the fat-shaming allegations in Lizzo’s ongoing lawsuit with former dancers.

Lizzo publicly responded, saying the claims had “no merit” and were “devastating” to endure.

Other parts of the case, including claims of a hostile work environment, are still moving forward.

Lizzo is determined to fight every accusation in the sexual harassment lawsuit brought by three of her former dancers. On Monday (Dec. 15), the “Truth Hurts” artist addressed their fat-shaming claims being dismissed for the first time.

Taking to social media, Lizzo broke her silence through a video of herself standing still while text appeared on screen. “The fat-shaming claims against me have been officially dropped by my accusers. They conceded it had no merit in court,” she began. “There was no evidence that I fired them because they gained weight. Because it never happened. Now the truth is finally out.”

Addressing Arianna Davis’ allegation, Lizzo said the dancer was “fired for taking a private recording” of her without consent and “sending it off to ex-employees.” She stressed, “I have never fired an employee for gaining weight. I have only encouraged and supported people with bigger bodies, and shared my platform with them.”

“This claim has haunted me since the day it came out. It has been devastating to suffer through this in silence, but I let my lawyers lead, and I'm so grateful for this victory,” Lizzo continued. “I am still in a legal battle. I am not settling. I will be fighting every single claim until the truth is out.”

Last Friday (Dec. 12), a Superior Court judge ruled that Davis’ firing was justified because of her secret recordings. As the Grammy Award-winning musician noted, she still has to fight the remaining accusations from the ex-dancer, as well as from Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams, who all supported her during “The Special Tour.”

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lizzo attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025, in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Responding to the decision to dismiss the fat-shaming claim, the plaintiffs’ attorney, Ronald Zambrano, told TMZ, “We are maintaining that Judge Epstein was correct in his ruling denying Lizzo's special motion to strike the vast majority of claims they attacked, including false imprisonment and harassment.”

As for the allegations that remain, the singer and her Big Grrrl Big Touring company are still facing claims of creating a hostile work environment and sexual harassment, to name a few.