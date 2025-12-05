Image Image Credit Maya Dehlin Spach / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Lizzo arrives at 2025 GQ Men Of The Year Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lizzo responded to a viral fat joke with a bold Instagram post defending body autonomy.

She reminded fans that no body type is ever “good enough” for critics, and that it shouldn’t have to be.

The post adds to ongoing conversations about weight stigma, self-worth and public scrutiny of women’s bodies.

Lizzo has zero patience for the jokes about her weight — not years ago, and definitely not in 2025. On Thursday (Dec. 4), the “Truth Hurts” artist took to social media to address a viral post that tried to body-shame her.

“Today I saw a fat joke about me — in 2025 — and it was viral,” she wrote under a photo of herself in a yellow-and-black snakeskin bikini. “It was a dumb joke, and they were just laughing at me because I’m fat… Let me be a reminder to everyone to NEVER let anyone shame you for what you choose to do with your body.”

Lizzo then pointed out how impossible it is to live up to everyone's standards, regardless of size. “Because when you’re big, they talk s**t; when you’re small, they talk s**t,” she said. “Your body will never be good enough for them because it’s not FOR them. It’s for you.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist has been extremely open about her weight for years. In July, she posted a before-and-after photo responding to all the Ozempic rumors, explaining that she had been “training three times a week” and doing “daily sauna and cardio [sessions].” She also cut out “sugary Starbucks, full-fat sodas and potato chips.”

“If I get a BBL, mind [your] business. If [I] lose 100lbs, mind [your] business,” Lizzo wrote toward the end of her Instagram caption. “If I gain every pound back and then some… mind [your] f**ing business. Anyways… my fat a** stays living with a paid-off mortgage in y’all b**ches heads.”

Musically, Lizzo released MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING in June. It housed her viral “YITTY ON YO TITTYS (FREESTYLE)” and “LEFTRIGHT,” along with features from SZA and Doja Cat. In September, she treated fans to the deluxe album, which brought guest appearances from Lil Jon and Tierra Whack.