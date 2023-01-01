Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lucki, Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lucki’s ascension from the underground to swag rap superstar has been gradually evolving for years. His latest project, GEMINI!, boasted features from talented emcees like Lil Yachty, Veeze, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, and more.

While most artists have shown him love for his Lil Wayne and Pluto-inspired rap style, it seems that he may be running into issues with one of the industry’s most prominent rappers. Saturday night (Sept. 14), Lucki shared details about his current beef with Playboi Carti.

On his Instagram Story he explained, “Like I said from the jump, I don’t dislike you. You think yesterday ‘cause I bought a chain and I said, ‘Crosses up’ that I was sneak dissing you ‘cause you made a song that said, ‘Upside down cross tat on my neck,’ but it wasn’t that though, I just bought a chain and was saying ‘Crosses up.’ You just insecure because you don’t love Jesus like that.”

After showcasing a screenshot of direct messages from Carti showering him with praise in 2023, he followed up his post jokingly mentioning that the “ALL RED” recording artist was not a true “Jesus lover.”

After the back and forth, Opium signee Ken Carson stepped in to defend his label boss, quoting his track with Destroy Lonely where he rapped, “Lil' boy, you should've signed to Opium, I laugh at that n***a, he slavin'/ You ain't get no money, you ain't get no funds/ I count that s**t up and I'm savin.’”

One fan mentioned, “There is not a single Ken Carson song that is better than any Lucki song lmao.” While someone else expressed, “Omg all the emo thugs fighting someone hide the nail paint and guns.”

Lucki is known for being vocal whenever he has an issue with something on social media. He recently stepped to “On The Radar” to debut a new track. He’s best known for his lean-inspired bars and impressive beat selection.

Check out his latest freestyle below!