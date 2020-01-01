Image Image Credit Wagner Meier / Stringer via Getty Images and Josh Brasted / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Playboi Carti season is in full effect after shaking up the charts on DSPs with his highly anticipated single, “ALL RED.” The internet phenomenon broke social media once again after his Opium finsta page shared a concept for a cover art that featured an obvious homage to Lil Wayne’s popular Dedication series with DJ Drama.

After the post went viral with fans rejoicing and sharing excitement for the love showed to Lil Wayne, especially following the Super Bowl LIX snub, Carti reshared the cover stating that although it is not the official cover art for his forthcoming album, he wanted to show love to the “Lollipop” rapper.

Wayne has recently been receiving his flowers from fans since Kendrick Lamar was announced to be headlining the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. Shortly after the announcement, he shared a post on his social media pages expressing his thoughts on not being chosen to perform on music’s biggest stage.

In the clip he shared, “That hurt. It hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot." He continued, “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown, and for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought that [there] was nothing better than that spot, and that stage, and that platform in my city, so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

The self-proclaimed King Vamp has not released a full-length album since Christmas Day in 2020. With over four years since his third solo project, fans are hungry to see what his new drop would sound like. He has caught significant steam with his solo records and his profile features, including the Billboard No. 1 hit “Carnival” with the artist formerly known as Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign.

Check out his newest single, “ALL RED,” below!