Mac Miller’s Balloonerism will be accompanied by a film based on the posthumous album. On Monday (Jan. 13), the “Cinderella” artist’s estate announced an advanced worldwide screening for the cinematic tribute.

The one-night-only event will be screened in the United States on Wednesday (Jan. 15) in New York City and Pittsburgh. For the late musician’s international fans, Balloonerism will also hit theaters on Thursday (Jan. 16) in cities like London, Paris, Melbourne, Berlin, Sydney, Dublin and Auckland for a limited time. Tickets start at $5 via his website, with proceeds going to the Mac Miller Fund.

Miller’s estate revealed that attendees of the Balloonerism screenings will receive limited-edition memorabilia. Meanwhile, Samuel Jerome Mason, who directed 2021’s “Colors and Shapes” visual effort and the trailer for the upcoming 14-song project, is returning as the film’s director. Michael Feder, Greg Bedard and Hana Shimizu were also brought on as executive producers.

Balloonerism itself will be hitting DSPs on Friday (Jan. 17) with features from SZA and Delusional Thomas, Miller’s alter ego. Listeners can finally stream gems like “Funny Papers” and “Do You Have a Destination?” alongside previously unheard tracks like “Shangri-La” and “Rick’s Piano.” The LP will also include the pre-release single “5 Dollar Pony Rides,” which debuted on Jan. 9.

The late rapper’s estate described Balloonerism as a “project that was of great importance to Malcolm.” In a press statement, they shared, “He commissioned artwork for it, and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately, GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence.”

“Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world,” the letter to fans continued.