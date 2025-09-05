Image Image Credit Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mack Maine arrives at Casadonna opening celebration Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Record executive Mack Maine provided financial support and uniforms to help youth football teams in New Orleans’ Harrell Park continue their seasons.

His efforts are rooted in personal history, as he once played at Harrell Park with Lil Wayne.

The donation comes during a time of grief, following the loss of his son, Isaiah “Zeke” Preyan, to a seizure.

Mack Maine loves giving back to the kids. The famed president of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment recently made substantial donations that prevented a couple of youth football programs from having to cease operations.

TMZ Sports reports that Maine donated to a program in New Orleans’ Harrell Park, where he and his childhood friend Weezy used to play. According to the outlet, the program was facing hard financial times, nearly shutting down before Maine heard about their issues and stepped in to prevent its closure.

"As a kid my brother (Lil Wayne) and I played football and basketball in Harrell Park in Hollygrove," Mack told the publication on Thursday (Sept. 4). "So, it's especially meaningful for me to give back to my neighborhood through a program that provides opportunities for local youth to stay engaged, safe, and focused on teamwork, discipline and achieving their goals."

Besides the needed capital, Maine also purchased and donated brand new football uniforms to the program. And yes, the team created a reveal video.

Maine added, “There’s a saying 'idle time is the devil’s playground,' so keeping the youth busy and out of trouble in New Orleans is important.”

He didn’t stop there. After being made aware of a different football program having trouble in Baton Rouge, he donated funds to them as well. “Baton Rouge is right up the road, and I have family out there, so it’s special to me, too."

Unfortunately, Maine experienced a different kind of hardship of his own recently. His 20-year-old son, Isaiah “Zeke” Preyan, passed away in July after suffering a seizure at home in Los Angeles. “Zeke, I thank you for granting me with one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received: fatherhood,” he captioned a tribute to his late son on Instagram. “The experience and bond with you and I brought me purpose… You were my biggest inspiration and motivation… You were the reason I got out of the bed when everyone else snoozed.”