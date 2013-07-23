Image Image Credit Alexander Tamargo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mack Maine Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Isaiah “Zeke” Preyan, Mack Maine’s 20-year-old son, died from a seizure on July 16 in California.

Maine’s Instagram tribute, posted on Monday (July 28), reflected on fatherhood, loss and the pain of losing a child.

The Hip Hop community, including Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz, shared condolences and memories of Zeke.

Mack Maine is mourning an unimaginable loss. The longtime Young Money Entertainment president revealed on Monday (July 28) that his son, Isaiah “Zeke” Preyan, passed away in California earlier this month after suffering a seizure. According to TMZ, he was just 20 years old.

The emotional announcement was shared on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos, including images of Zeke with friends, playing instruments and holding a sign reading “LSU Bound.” The post arrived on what is also Maine’s birthday — a day he noted also marks the second anniversary of his own father’s passing.

“Been trying to build up the strength to put up this post since last night, so bear with me,” the New Orleans rapper wrote. “I’m still in shock and still processing the fact that he’s gone. Still confused, still questioning life and why my child and not me.” Maine also reflected on the bond he shared with his son, calling him his “biggest inspiration and motivation.” He also thanked Zeke for giving him the “greatest gift” he’s ever received — fatherhood.

“Your smile brightened my dark days as you were my SONshine,” he wrote. “Your soul was made of innocence, and your heart was pure.”

The loss has left their entire community in mourning. “Since July 16, your village has been crushed and we’re hurting,” Maine added. “This is a pain I’ve personally never felt before, but I’m still trusting and believing in God’s plan and God’s will and mercy.”

Zeke, he wrote, has now “ascended to rejoin our Father God in the spirit and his ancestors who also loved him dearly like his grandfather (my dad) and his grandmother.”

Several celebrity friends and peers expressed their condolences in the comments, including Maine's Young Money family. “I don’t even believe what I just read,” Nicki Minaj commented under the post. “This can’t be real. I love you so much. You guys raised the most incredible young man. He was such a perfect boy … We are praying for your whole family, Mack.”

Reginae Carter, daughter of Lil Wayne, added, “I love you so much. Praying for you!”

Additional messages poured in from Monica, La La Anthony, Lauren London, 2 Chainz, DJ Premier, Deion Sanders Jr. and more.

Before ending his tribute, Maine asked those reading to honor his son by showing love to their families: “If you all are reading this and would like to do [something] for me for my [birthday], I ask that you hug the ones you love and squeeze ‘em tight… If you can’t hug ‘em, call ‘em to tell them you love them.”

“To Zeke, I love you and I know I’ll see you again,” he concluded. “Until we meet again… LOVE.”