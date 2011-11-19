Image Image Credit Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah Carey and Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Football fans have more than one superstar to look forward to seeing during the festive season. Netflix announced on Thursday (Dec. 12) that Mariah Carey will open its first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live, and yes, she’ll be performing her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“This Christmas, we all get our wish,” Carey shared in a glistening red bodysuit during a promotional clip via Instagram. She added, “The NFL is live on Netflix, and I’ll be the too.” The event will begin with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET. Then, at 4:30 p.m. ET, viewers can catch the Houston Texans going up against the Baltimore Ravens.

Beyoncé is excitingly slated to headline the latter game’s halftime show. She’ll be hitting the stage for a medley from COWBOY CARTER for the very first time.

“Finally getting the Mariah x Beyoncé collab we deserve,” one fan wrote underneath Carey’s post. “The last was 2005, right? Can’t wait,” another person penned, presumably referencing her “Shake It Off” and “Don’t Forget About Us” performances for the NFL’s 2005 Thanksgiving Day game.

On Dec. 6, Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” clinched its 16th platinum certification from the RIAA. Saturday (Dec. 7) saw the record reclaim No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking its 68th overall week on the chart. Among the other standout cuts on her holiday-themed 1994 effort, Merry Christmas, were “O Holy Night” and “Joy to the World.”

As for Beyoncé’s halftime show performance, much of it is still shrouded in mystery. Netflix teased that she’ll be bringing out some “special guests” at the NRG Stadium, though fans aren’t entirely sure who.

On Wednesday (Dec. 11), TMZ reported that Beyoncé’s set time would be “beefed up” in comparison to the usual 12 to 15 minutes.