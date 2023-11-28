Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah The Scientist Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

‘HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY’ will be Mariah The Scientist’s first full-length release since 2023’s ‘To Be Eaten Alive.’

Her latest single, “Burning Blue,” debuted at No. 2 on Apple Music’s U.S. chart, marking a major milestone in her comeback this year.

Fans are speculating about the album’s concept after Mariah teased symbolic cover art featuring a toy soldier.

Mariah The Scientist just shook up her fans with the announcement of her new album. The singer shared the update on Instagram, posting an image of a saluting green toy soldier on a vibrant pink carpet. The second photo in her carousel shows the same soldier lying on the ground in pieces with what appears to be a blurred-out tracklist positioned above it. The caption reads, “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY… 08/22.”

The announcement follows the release of “Burning Blue,” her first single in nearly two years. Her last project, To Be Eaten Alive, was her first album to land on the Billboard 200 chart. “Burning Blue” quickly gained traction, debuting at No. 2 on Apple Music’s U.S. chart, making it the highest-charting release by a female artist on the platform so far this year.

Fans filled Mariah's comments section with excitement, referencing both the new announcement and her unreleased catalog. One user wrote, “SPENT 40 DAYS AND 40 NIGHTS WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT!!! Now… can we get an EP of all the unreleased?” Another said, “I’m SEATED SO BADDDDDD,” expressing major anticipation for what’s next.

Mariah has gained a loyal following for her emotionally centered R&B, often drawing from personal experiences and relationships. Her previous album included themes of heartbreak, reflection and long-distance connection. It arrived during a period when her longtime partner, Young Thug, was incarcerated.

The two began dating in 2001, six months after she reached out to him about collaborating on a song during the early stages of her music career. After the rapper was arrested in May 2022, she remained by his side, committed to the relationship they had built. When he was released in October 2024, she shared her excitement with a WSB-TV reporter, saying, “This is more than what we prayed for. We are so grateful. This is the greatest opportunity we’ve ever been presented with.”

The tracklist and official features and production credits have yet to be revealed or confirmed at the moment. Still, the album announcement has generated even more anticipation for her next full-length release.

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY is scheduled for release on Aug. 22, signaling a new chapter in Mariah’s catalog.