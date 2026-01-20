Image Image Credit Derek White / Contributor via Getty Images and Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah the Scientist attends Beauté Noir Festival at Pullman Yards on June 21, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia and Chxrry22 at the "Hurry Up Tomorrow" world premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on May 13, 2025, in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Mariah the Scientist and Chxrry have new music on the way! On Monday (Jan. 19), the “Main Character” singer teased their forthcoming collaboration, along with footage of them debuting the unreleased track live during the "HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR" over the weekend.

“Thought I was the woman, you had me down on my knees / Met my family in December, thought I would get a ring / Whole time you was f**king these b**ches in Sandy Springs,” Chxrry sings in a snippet of the song, tentatively titled “Bottles & Lights.”

In separate footage floating online, Mariah later came in with her own verse: “The wine ain't talkin', I'm flossin', just check the wristwatch / I went from AP to Richard while y’all was TikToking.” Elsewhere, during their London show, the To Be Eaten Alive singer asked the crowd, “Did y’all like that?”

Chxrry added, “Real b**ches back in style,” referencing the chorus. Mariah then joked about leaking the song if it doesn’t get released: “If she don’t drop it, I’mma leak it.” See the post below.

The forthcoming collaboration will presumably appear on Chxrry’s long-awaited debut album, which is currently slated for a 2026 release. Last year, the rising singer — who’s signed to The Weeknd’s XO Records — built momentum for the project with “Main Character” and “Groupie.”

Chxrry described the latter record as a “conceptual portrayal of the intoxicating and irrational obsession that hits when you first like someone.” Regarding the artwork, she added, “The masked man represents desire itself — faceless because he could be anyone, he isn't a person so much as a feeling.”

Meanwhile, Mariah’s “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR" is set to close out its European run on Tuesday (Jan. 20) night. She’ll begin the North American leg next month, with stops planned in Nashville, New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, before wrapping up completely on April 10 at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy.