Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah the Scientist performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Mariah the Scientist’s “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR” tour kicks off in Paris on Jan. 12, 2026.

She will perform in 36 cities across Europe and North America, ending the trek in Atlanta on April 10, 2026.

Presale tickets drop on Wednesday (Sept. 17), with general sales starting on Friday (Sept. 19) at 10 a.m. local time.

Mariah the Scientist is gearing up for a battle of the heart with her upcoming “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR.” Announced on Monday (Sept. 15), the singer will be hitting the road for a 36-city trek starting in January 2026.

Appropriately enough, her journey will begin in Paris — aka the city of love — on Jan. 12, 2026. After making her way through select European cities, Mariah will wrap up the international leg in Utrecht, Netherlands on Jan. 20, 2026.

The “Burning Blue” artist is expected to hit the road again that February in Miami before visiting cities like New York, Detroit and Los Angeles, among others. The finale will take place at none other than her hometown of Atlanta on April 10, 2026.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Sept. 19) at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale opening on Wednesday (Sept. 17). See the official flyer below.

The “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR” gets its name from Mariah’s fourth studio album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY. Released in August, the 10-track effort came with the aforementioned “Burning Blue,” plus a lone feature from Kali Uchis on “Is It a Crime.”

Throughout the project, she pulled apart the complexities of love — physical, emotional and otherwise — on songs such as “United Nations + 1000 Ways to Die,” “Eternal Flame” and “All I Want + In Pursuit.” “I feel like some people really do feel like you can buy love. So, I just wanted to be open to interpretation,” Mariah told AP News of the LP. “I want people to take multiple different perspectives and argue over them on the internet because that’s what they have been doing with the majority of stuff I put out.”

It’s been quite the month for Mariah, especially after being heard in a leaked phone call with Young Thug earlier this month, in which they discussed GloRilla's looks. Not long after, a diss track believed to be from the Memphis rapper surfaced online.