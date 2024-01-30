Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah the Scientist and Lil Yachty Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday’s (Oct. 24) episode of “Caresha Please,” Mariah the Scientist spilled all the tea on her dating life. During her conversation with Yung Miami, the “Spread Thin” singer opened up about her past with Lil Yachty.

“This b**ch got the smoke on me,” she joked. Mariah then explained that she and Yachty actually met in high school but didn’t start dating until she was in college. “I felt like his career was taking off, and he had all these things. I didn’t know what to do or what I could give him ‘cause I was just a broke college student,” the songstress said.

“I thought, ‘Well, he likes music. I like music. Let me make him a song.’ So, that’s what I did. I made him two different songs, I put them on an iPod, [and] I gifted it to him, I signed the bag. It was real cute,” Mariah further explained on the talk show. “He told me [that] he did not want to listen to it… He said, ‘I don’t want to joan you, so I’m not listening to that s**t.’”

Prior to her breakout success, Mariah was studying to be an anesthesiologist at St. John’s University in New York, hence the moniker. The science-related motifs later appeared on “Beetlejuice” and “Reminders” from the artist’s debut project, 2019’s MASTER.

Since their relationship, both the “Always n Forever” singer and Yachty have moved on. The Grammy nominee famously cheated on City Girls’ JT some years ago, while Mariah began dating Young Thug in 2021.

“It’s cute, you know. I love him,” Mariah told Complex about the YSL Records founder, who’s currently fighting a RICO case. “It is kind of like [long-distance], but I get to see him in court... Sometimes I fall asleep in there. I just go to breathe his air… I love my man, yes. I love him.”