Mariah the Scientist will be the next guest on Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please.” The episode is set to air on Thursday (Oct. 24) at 8 p.m. local time. In a trailer shared on Tuesday (Oct. 22), the “Note to Self” singer hilariously dressed as Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Hey, Mrs. President,” Yung Miami said, to which Mariah replied, “Hello, Caresha Winfrey” in a nod to the City Girls rapper previously referring to herself as the “Black Oprah.”

“So, I want to get into all things Mariah,” the “CFWM (Can’t F*** With Me)” hitmaker began before Mariah added, “or Kamala.” The pair’s interview will arrive a bit over a month after Harris’ viral sit-down with Oprah Winfrey earlier in the year. Check out the full clip featuring the musicians here.

In a conversation with REVOLT, Yung Miami spoke about calling herself the “Black Oprah.” “I say that in the most respectful way … Oprah is Oprah, and that's what I plan to take ‘Caresha Please’ [to], and that's who I admire to be. So, when I say that, I say that respectfully,” she explained.

Season 2 of “Caresha Please” kicked off with an intimate conversation between Yung Miami and Saucy Santana, in which they discussed Diddy’s allegations, the City Girls breakup and music, among other topics. Following episodes included Rick Ross, Tia Kemp and Boosie Badazz, who joined her for a live conversation at 2024 REVOLT WORLD.

Mariah, on the other hand, has been on quite the feature run this year. She lent her vocals to Tee Grizzley’s “Situationship” earlier this month, as well as KITSCHKRIEG’s “Slow Down” alongside Future and Fridayy, and Latto’s “Look What You Did” in August.

The singer is also expected to join Latto on her “Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour.” The artists will sweep through cities like Chicago, Houston, San Diego, Los Angeles and more before the trek’s final stop in Denver on Dec. 7.