Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images and John Ricard/BET/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Max B and A$AP Yams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The gravesite visit brought together Max B, A$AP Yams’ mother and Karen Civil to honor the late A$AP Mob co-founder.

The two Harlem figures shared a deep creative bond, with A$AP Yams publicly supporting Max B’s music during his incarceration.

The moment marked the latest of Max B’s public appearances since his release.

On Thursday (Nov. 13), Harlem rapper Max B paid tribute to late music executive and manager A$AP Yams by visiting his gravesite on what would have been the influential figure’s 37th birthday. Snaps of the visit were shared by Max B’s official fan page, along with ASAP Mob and Tati Paulino, A$AP Yam’s mother. Longtime industry veteran Karen Civil was also in attendance.

Max B shared a longstanding connection with A$AP Yams through Harlem’s creative networks. As HOT 97 reported, A$AP Yams publicly identified the “I Gotta Habit” rapper as a major inspiration on the collective’s developing sound and image. Throughout Max B’s incarceration, A$AP Yams continued to elevate his work by promoting his music online and introducing his influence to younger audiences. “[Shoutout] Max B. He would give me $100 and a bottle of [Hennessy] to help pack up his mixtapes when I was 16,” the A$AP frontman once tweeted.

Tragically, the two were never able to reunite in person. In 2015, A$AP Yams died of an accidental overdose at the age of 26. Months after his passing, A$AP Rocky recalled the tragedy to The New York Times: “I just [looked] at his face. I [looked] at [A$AP] Lou. You could just tell. We knew. I was scared. I was wilding on everybody, like, ‘Who let him do drugs?,’ even though you can’t blame nobody.”

Max B’s release from prison earlier this month concluded a 16-year legal journey that began with a 2009 conviction. Despite spending more than a decade behind bars, he maintained cultural visibility as signature elements of his style, such as his “wavy” terminology and melodic delivery, remained widely cited in Hip Hop. Arguably, A$AP Yams’ involvement in A$AP Rocky’s early releases further reinforced Max B’s impact, as melodies and flows reminiscent of his style appeared on tracks like “Get High” in 2010 and throughout A$AP Rocky’s debut, LIVE.LOVE.A$AP.