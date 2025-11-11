Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Max B attends a celebratory dinner with Ms. B on his second day of freedom Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Harlem rapper Max B is officially home and celebrating new beginnings. Just one day after being released from prison, the “Silver Surfer” artist proposed to his longtime girlfriend during a private dinner surrounded by their loved ones on Monday (Nov. 10). The intimate moment, shared online by several outlets, came after a 16-year stint in jail that began in 2009.

According to HotNewHipHop, Max B and his now-fiancée already tied the knot earlier this year while he was still incarcerated. Alongside footage of the proposal, an official fan page wrote: “Married behind bars… But tonight, he finally put the diamond ring on her finger. The Wave is free. Love never folded.”

One of the Harlem rapper’s biggest supporters, close friend and collaborator French Montana, previously shared his own excitement of Max B’s release on social media. “Can’t make this up! My brother really came home on my [birthday]!” the “Unforgettable” star wrote on Sunday (Nov. 9). “[Alhamdulillah]. Walked it down! No more free you.” As seen in a separate clip, the two wasted little time getting back into the studio, while also confirming a pending third installment of their Coke Wave series.

Max B, born Charley Wingate, was initially sentenced to 75 years in prison for his alleged involvement in a 2006 robbery in New Jersey that turned deadly. His conviction was later overturned, and in 2016, he accepted a plea deal for aggravated manslaughter, which significantly reduced his sentence.

In addition to reconnecting with loved ones and returning to music, the “I Gotta Habit” talent attended a New York Jets game, where he ran into Method Man and A$AP Ferg. Fans have also flooded social media with celebratory messages, welcoming him back home.

In a resurfaced “Drink Champs” interview earlier this year, Max B expressed a desire to move forward positively. “I want to start over. I’m a new man. I’m a married man … I got four kids,” he expressed to N.O.R.E. “I’m out here to get my money and ride out into the sunset.”