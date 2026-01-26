Image Image Credit Thearon W. Henderson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion walks off the court at half time during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings on Dec. 27, 2025 in Sacramento, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Toyota is partnering with Megan Thee Stallion to support education through $5,000 grants.

The Best In Class Award Grant is powered by Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation and focuses on education equity.

Applications are open until Feb. 11, with eligibility based on GPA, teaching experience and financial need.

If you follow Megan Thee Stallion, you already know she’s all about beauty and brains. On Saturday (Jan. 24), the Houston rapper put out a call for all the “academic hotties” to apply for a grant her nonprofit is sponsoring.

“We’re looking for the Best In Class academic hottie. Is that you?” reads the call to action she shared on her Instagram. Presented by Meg’s Pete & Thomas Foundation and sponsored by Toyota, the Best In Class Award Grant will bless five students and five teachers with $5,000 to “pursue their educational and professional goals.”

For college students, the requirements include being currently enrolled in a two or four-year college and a GPA of at least a B- (2.7). For educators, five years of experience teaching at the K-12 level at a public school is necessary. All applicants must also demonstrate financial need.

Education and philanthropy are passions that Megan has always actively participated in and practiced. In December 2021, she graduated from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration. She promised her late mother that she would complete her college education and earn her degree.

The Pete & Thomas Foundation was created by Megan in honor of her mother, Holly Thomas, and father, Joseph Pete III. The nonprofit held its inaugural gala in July 2025 in New York City. It reportedly raised over $1.2 million for its mission to support education, housing and wellness in underserved communities.

“Whether you’re in your locked-in era or leading the next generation in the classroom, we see you and want to support your journey!” reads part of the announcement.

After applications are reviewed by a selection committee, the fortunate students and teachers will be notified about their grants. More information can be found on the Pete & Thomas Foundation website peteandthomasfoundation.org. The deadline for applying is Feb. 11.