Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion raised over $1.2 million to support education, housing and wellness through her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala.

Celebrity guests, live performances and exclusive auction items made the gala a standout cultural event.

The foundation’s programs have already reached thousands, with plans to expand support for underserved communities.

Megan Thee Stallion’s first-ever Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala was nothing short of a “huge success.” On Thursday (July 17), the Houston native announced that the event raised over $1.2 million to support its ongoing efforts in education, housing, wellness and community development.

“The amount of love and generosity in the room was overwhelming,” Megan wrote in an Instagram post. “We raised over $1.2 million to further the foundation’s work and impact!” The “HISS” artist also extended her gratitude to host Taraji P. Henson, performer Muni Long, D-Nice and Harry Santa-Olalla, who served as the evening’s auctioneer.

The star-studded night brought out a lot of special guests — and not just Megan’s new boyfriend, Klay Thompson. Other notable attendees included Lil Uzi Vert, Fat Joe, Angie Martinez, designer LaQuan Smith and activist Tamika Mallory.

Those who took part in the auction definitely got their money’s worth. Items up for grabs included a private mixology class from Megan’s own Chicas Divertidas, a live performance by the “Savage” rapper herself, jewelry from Elliot Eliantte and even two tickets to Super Bowl LX.

Last year, Megan revealed that the nonprofit served over 8,600 people, including students, parents and senior citizens. “Thank you to our 102 community partners for their collaboration and continued work to support underserved communities,” the foundation wrote on Instagram. “Shoutout to the Hotties, volunteers, donors and corporate partners.”

During the inaugural gala on Wednesday (July 16), Megan and Thompson made their red carpet debut as a couple. While inside the venue, she spoke with People about how they met. "I won't tell you how, and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie,” she shared.