Megan Thee Stallion treated herself to some new ice for her independent label, Hot Girl Productions. On Tuesday (Oct. 15), the “Girls in the Hood” rapper shared a clip of her new chain, which featured the letters “HP” with flames erupting from its pendant.

With her and GloRilla’s “HOW I LOOK” playing in the background, Megan fittingly captioned the video, “How I look in my new chain [for] Hot Girl Productions?” Flo Milli commented, “Fly b**ch” with heart emojis, while Tokyo Stylez, Chlöe and Storm Reid also showed their support.

Celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte designed the chain, which the Grammy Award winner paired with a diamond choker, bracelets, a bust-down watch and a star ring as a nod to the Houston Astros. She also sported a Gucci scarf and a fitted cap decked out with rubies and the aforementioned baseball team's logo on it.

Megan also flexed her grillz from Johnny Dang. The custom set included heart-shaped pink diamonds and other oval-cut gems. She previously debuted the piece on her Instagram while previewing new music back in September.

In October 2023, the Good News creator announced that she was a newly independent act, followed by reports of her and Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment reaching a settlement later that month. Records like “Cobra” and “HISS” arrived via Hot Girl Productions, and in February 2024, Megan announced her partnership with Warner Music Group.

“I signed a distribution deal with my new family, [Warner Music], where I maintain my independence as an artist [and] own my masters and publishing,” she wrote online. “This is the first deal of its kind! I hope artists still on the come up or even artists who are already established never get discouraged by all the obstacles that come with this industry!”