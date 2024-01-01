Image Image Credit Bryan Bedder / Athlos / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to criticism on social media. After unleashing her newest snippet on an Instagram video of her new diamond grill from Johnny Dang, fans started to debate on whether her music sounds the same.

One fan shared, “I feel like she releases the same song over & over again. But that’s just me.” Another fan responded, “[Y’all] say this about everybody and then the [minute] they try something new it’s ‘they need to go back to what they been doing.’ LMAO [the f**k] else [y'all] want her to do? Rap in Arabic?”

Once the post was shared on Spiritual Word, one user stated, “[Y’all] just yapping. She been doing pop for the past years it feels like. I like this. This is hip hop.” Someone else explained, “Personally I like when artists I listen to stay consistent with some parts of their music. It’s why I like them.”

Unfortunately, artists and ironically collaborators of Meg like DaBaby, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and more have all faced similar criticisms in the past. The idea that an artist’s songs all sound the same can be challenging, because oftentimes when they attempt to experiment with new styles, they are usually met with resistance from their core fan base.

Whether the “HISS” emcee sounds the same on every song or not, she most definitely has a strong group of supporters. This summer, the Texas-raised rap star went across the country on her sold out “Hot Girl Summer Tour” with support from GloRilla.

Megan Thee Stallion made waves after serving as the host for the 2024 MTV VMAs. On top of hosting the monumental show, she also performed her breakout hits like “BOA,” "B.A.S.," and “HISS” before segueing into her latest hit, “Mamushi.” She even brought out Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba to do his verse. Regardless of social media’s personal opinions about her music, it’s hard to deny that the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper is one of the best performers in the game right now.

Check out her recap of the VMA’s below!