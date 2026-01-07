Image Image Credit Michael Kovac / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 2, 2025, in West Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

We’re only a week into the new year, and what better way to stay on track with your fitness goals than with a drink from Megan Thee Stallion? On Wednesday (Jan. 7), the Houston rapper helped announce the launch of Dunkin’s new Protein Refreshers, which comes in a flavor of her own: Megan’s Mango.

Starring in the coffee-and-donut chain’s latest campaign, aptly titled “Dunk N’ Pump,” Megan introduces herself as “Pro-Tina” (a play on both “protein” and her Tina Snow persona). “It’s time to grab those Protein Refreshers and start pumping,” she tells viewers as she guides them through an ’80s-inspired jazzercise routine. “Reach out and sip. Yeah, you taste that?”

The Megan’s Mango Protein Refresher is described as a “juicy mango flavor mixed with protein milk” for a fruity kick. Along with the drink hitting stores on Wednesday, Dunkin’ also announced a workout apparel collection inspired by the campaign. Take a look below.

“Teaming up with Dunkin’ to bring my new Mango Protein Refresher to life has been such an exciting experience and I can’t wait for the Hotties to try it,” Megan shared in a press statement. “Whether you’re drinking it to boost your fitness routine or just to power through a busy day, it’s the perfect drink for any occasion.”

The Protein Refreshers are Dunkin’s way of cashing in on the current protein craze that so many brands have scrambled to capitalize on this past year. “We saw protein milk as a natural way to give our guests more flexibility in how they enjoy the Dunkin’ menu throughout the day,” Dunkin’ CMO Jill Nelson said of the company’s “protein-forward lineup.”

Megan’s collaboration with Dunkin’ arrives on the heels of the Grammy Award-winning musician opening her first Popeyes location in Miami. “I’m officially a franchise owner,” she announced on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). “Come to South Beach, Miami and dine with us."