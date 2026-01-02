Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 08, 2024 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion’s new Popeyes franchise in South Beach expands her growing portfolio of business ventures.

The rapper personally greeted employees before the grand opening, sharing the moment with fans online.

This move builds on her 2021 Popeyes partnership, which included the launch of Hottie Sauce and co-branded merch.

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a franchise owner! On Wednesday (Dec. 31), the “Whenever” rapper revealed that she opened her first Popeyes location in Miami’s South Beach.

"Prepping Thee Hot Staff before THEE OFFICIAL FIRST EVER MEGAN THEE STALLION POPEYES OPENED," Megan shared in a post on Instagram. "I’m so excited, so proud, and I just feel so much gratitude! Hottiessss, I’m officially a franchise owner. Come to South Beach, Miami, and dine with us."

In the video, Megan walked around greeting the staff one by one in her Popeyes-branded crop top, which she wore with an orange updo to match. “When we came in here, it was a hole in the ground,” the Grammy-winning artist said, likely referencing the construction site she showed the Hotties in April 2024.

Under Megan’s post, SZA wrote, “Awww, YAYYYYYYYYYY. CONGRATULATIONS!!!” One fan added, “Your hair is EATING. I’m loving this color on youuu! Missed you.” Another user praised the fact that she “insisted on knowing everyone’s names,” even though someone in the video jokingly said they’d be there "for hours."

Popeyes first announced that Megan would become a restaurant owner in 2021, the same year they rolled out the Hottie Sauce along with co-branded merch like bikinis, tees, and hoodies. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur,” the Houston native announced at the time.

She added, “I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

Megan made a lot of big business moves in 2025, including launching her Chicas Divertidas tequila line and then debuting Hot Girl Summer, her swimwear brand. In 2026, fans can likely look forward to another album, as she hinted on social media last month.