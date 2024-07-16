Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion says she is not as tall as the world makes her out to be. While in Paris late Sunday (Jan. 26), the “Savage” hitmaker caught up with Mystery Fashionist’s Ajay Porter to discuss common misconceptions — one of those being about her height.

“I love my tall queens. We are stallions. We are long-legged, thick queens, but I feel like guys always be editing my pictures so I look bigger than everybody else,” Megan, who stands at 5’10”, explained. “They trynna make it seem like I’m really [tough]. I’m tough, but I’m not that damn tall.”

She hilariously added, “These men are small. A lot of your favorite rappers are tiny, so when they [are] by me, [they look up], and I be like, ‘[Yeah].’” Peep the clip below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Porter asked Megan, who wore a Marine Serre catsuit, to rate her look. “I’m always going to give myself a 10, no matter what it is,” she responded before showing off her heart-shaped handbag from Chanel. The Texas native continued, “I got this from Japan, and b**ch, just some boots.”

The Grammy Award winner then listed her five must-haves: “I gotta have a bag. I gotta have booty shorts. I love baggy pants. I love a fitted cap.” For her final pick, Megan said, “It doesn’t matter what you got on, if you got the right scarf, it’ll just pull it all together… When you just want to add a little spice, a little hot sauce. Period.”

Regarding misconceptions about fashion, the Good News artist explained, “I feel like people try to tell [other] people how to dress and what’s cool, but I feel like cool people make the clothes cool, not the other way around. You can wear whatever you want and pipe the ‘fit up. The ‘fit [is] not supposed to pipe you. You’re supposed to pipe the ‘fit up.”

Megan’s chat with Mystery Fashionist served as one of her first public appearances of the year. In December 2024, she took a well-earned social media break after treating fans to MEGAN, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words and MEGAN: ACT II.