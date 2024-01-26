Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Hot Girl Coach is signing off for the holidays. On Wednesday (Nov. 28) night, Megan Thee Stallion announced that she’ll be taking a break from social media for the remainder of 2024.

“For the ones who never get tired of seeing it,” she mischievously captioned a video of her twerking. The rest of her post read, “Hotties, this my last day on these apps this year. Love yall — Thee thickest and the cutest signing off.”

One reply with over 24,000 likes teased, “Not you gave us a twerk video to break our hearts like this.” Victoria Monét, who collaborated with the rapper for June’s “Spin,” said, “Okay, but Meg! [You’re] posta be at my house, girl, come on.” Another user penned, “Nice way to leave. Please return doing the same thing,” alongside a smirking face emoji.

Although bittersweet, Megan was practically everywhere in 2024. She jumpstarted the year with “HISS,” which went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and RIAA-certified Platinum. In the months that followed, she debuted “BOA” and two #MeganMondays freestyles: “He Think I Love Him” and “Like a Freak.” MEGAN, the artist’s self-titled third studio album, was finally released in June with standout cuts like “Mamushi,” “Otaku Hot Girl” and “Where Them Girls At.”

Fans also got to see Megan perform live as a part of her “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” which traversed North America, the U.K. and certain parts of Europe. “I was so happy to see that so many people came out and sold out a bunch of these dates. People were genuinely excited to see me, genuinely excited to see [GloRilla],” Megan told Billboard about hitting the road. “You had people like, ‘Oh, we don’t know if she can [sell out arenas].’ B**ch, it ain’t no question about it now.”

For the latter half of the year, the Houston phenomenon premiered Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words and MEGAN: ACT II. On Wednesday (Nov. 27), she shared the video for “Roc Steady” from the second-mentioned project, which has garnered over 610,000 views and reached No. 5 on YouTube's trending music chart at the time of this writing, less than a day after being released.