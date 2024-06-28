Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion is just as dedicated to serving her community as she is creating music. On Monday (Dec. 30), the “Mamushi” artist revealed that her Pete & Thomas Foundation helped a whopping 8,674 people — students, parents and senior citizens included — in 2024.

“Thank you to our 102 community partners for their collaboration and continued work to support underserved communities,” the Grammy Award-winning rapper shared in a joint post on Instagram. She continued, “Shoutout to the Hotties, volunteers, donors and corporate partners. Your support helped make 2024 a year of growth and greater impact in the community!”

The accompanying clip gave viewers a recap of Megan’s philanthropic efforts, from awarding $550 microgrants to 100 young women through her #BlackGirlJoyChallenge to hosting the third annual Megan Thee Stallion Day. Take a look below.

As Rap-Up reported in June, Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation joined forces with Bread of Life Inc. to provide electrical generators for Houston seniors in the wake of Hurricane Beryl’s. “We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies,” she shared at the time.

Though not directly tied to her hometown, proceeds from Megan’s annual Hottieween party were donated to the Pete & Thomas Foundation. The Good News artist also teamed up with True Religion for their Where Wishes Come True event, where they spread holiday cheer by gifting to those in need.

Music-wise, the Houston native unveiled her critically acclaimed self-titled album, MEGAN, in June. Across 18 tracks, she graced fans with “Otaku Hot Girl,” “B.A.S.” with 41’s Kyle Richh, and “Where Them Girls At,” which sampled Kstylis’ “Booty Me Down.” Additional guest appearances on the LP included Victoria Monét, GloRilla and UGK, among others.

Come October, the rapper released her own documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, and another project, MEGAN: ACT II, which arrived with “Bigger In Texas” and the Flo Milli-assisted “Roc Steady.” According to the rapper, MEGAN: ACT III is lined up for 2025.