In June’s “Accent,” Megan Thee Stallion rapped, “True Religion, I feel like a stallion, horseshoes on my a**.” Now, the Grammy Award-winning rapper and the denim label are bringing those lyrics to life with their Where Holiday Wishes Come True campaign, which officially launched on Tuesday (Oct. 22).

“Working with True Religion is such a full circle moment,” Megan shared in a press statement, per VIBE. “I’ve been a fan of the brand since I was a kid, so it’s really exciting to star in this campaign and bring in the Hot Girl Holidays in a special way.”

The collaboration came alongside imagery of the Good News artist and Hunxho, who modeled menswear. In one photo, Megan wears a red crop top with the True Religion logo and jeans with matching stitching. In another, she sports a denim-on-denim look.

True Religion CEO Michael Buckley chimed in: “Partnering with Megan Thee Stallion is a game changer for us. She’s the perfect face for our women’s business, which is thriving with double-digit growth compared to last year.”

CMO Kristen D’Arcy added, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to mark our second annual holiday campaign with Megan, who is not just a fan but also ‘true’ to what our brand stands for. With a diverse, engaging approach, we’re eager to welcome both loyal and new customers into our True Religion family.”

The “Mamushi” hitmaker will unveil her second project of the year, MEGAN: ACT II, on Friday (Oct. 25). Ahead of its release, she’s dropped several hints at what fans can expect, like a possible Flo Milli collaboration and the RM-assisted “Neva Play,” which came out in September.

The following week, on Oct. 31, Megan’s documentary with Amazon Prime Video, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, is slated to hit the streaming service. It’s expected to address touchy subjects, like her mother passing away and the shooting incident involving Tory Lanez.