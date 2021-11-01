Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Victoria Monet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With Halloween (Oct. 31) just days away, Megan Thee Stallion is already prepping for her annual Hottieween party. While the “Body” rapper hasn’t shared her own costume yet, she mentioned whom she’d love to see dress up as her: Victoria Monét.

In an interview with NYLON published on Monday (Oct. 28), Megan shared that she’d love to see the Grammy Award-winning singer recreate one of her iconic looks. “People already think that we look alike, so I would like to see how she would dress up as me. She is so beautiful,” the Houston rapper shared. “I feel like she would either do the green look from the ‘Bigger In Texas’ video or ... the original Tina Snow cover.”

In the visuals for “Bigger In Texas,” which appeared on MEGAN: ACT II, she wore a green two-piece set, cowboy hat and jade bangle bracelets. The cover of 2018’s Tina Snow, on the other hand, saw Megan paying homage to Playboy with blonde hair, white nails and a snow-colored mini skirt and bra top.

Monét attended 2023’s Hottieween party — which was themed around Tim Burton’s classic films — dressed as a nun covered in red lace. Meanwhile, Megan showed up as one of the talking flowers from Alice in Wonderland's live-action remake.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Texas native debuted two other outfits for that year’s Halloween. In one photo set, Megan put her spin on Death the Kid from the manga series “Soul Eater.” In another, she recreated Greta from the 1990 comedy horror film Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

Music-wise, Monét and Megan previously united for “Spin” from the “Mamushi” hitmaker’s self-titled third studio album.

Earlier in her conversation with NYLON, the rap star spoke about fans’ first impressions of MEGAN: ACT II. “To see everybody say, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is so great. There are no skips, no notes. 10 out of 10.’ I’m just happy.”