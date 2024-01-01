Image Image Credit Sean Zanni / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion graced the Hotties with her second project of the year, MEGAN: ACT II, on Friday (Oct. 25).

The 13-song collection opened with Megan paying homage to her roots on “Bigger In Texas,” which also arrived with an accompanying visual effort. The track is followed by “Bourbon” and “Number One Rule,” where the Grammy-winning artist showed love to Beyoncé and SZA.

Elsewhere on the body of work, Megan reunited with Flo Milli for “Roc Steady” and girl group TWICE for a remix of “Mamushi.” The latter song originally peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other contributions come from Spiritbox and BTS’ RM, who graced the mixtape’s final cut, “Neva Play.”

During her sit-down with “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier in the week, the Good News rapper explained her reasoning for releasing the LP: “I feel like I have to keep the Hotties fed and keep them stimulated. You have to understand this is the year of Megan Thee Stallion.”

June’s MEGAN landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it her second best-selling project with 64,000 album-equivalent units. “I wanted to show people my personal interests and thoughts. I wanted to touch on my love for all things anime, all things Southern, how much I like to have fun, and I wanted to be myself. I feel like I did that,” the Houston native told the publication.

She added, “A lot of people were expecting me to come on this album talking one way, and I wanted to introduce myself — this version of myself that I am right now.” Outside of music, Megan’s upcoming documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, will be released on Oct. 31 via Amazon Prime Video. The musician is expected to touch on her mother’s passing, rise to fame and more in the film.