Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Thursday (Oct. 10) marked World Mental Health Day, and Megan Thee Stallion used the occasion to speak up for today's generation. Teaming up with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Houston rapper participated in the Never a Bother campaign, which focuses on youth suicide prevention.

In a video shared online, Megan opened up about her own mental health journey and encouraged others to seek support. “If you need to ask for help, that’s just genuinely what you need to do,” she emphasized before highlighting resources like 988 Lifeline and Teen Line.

“It took me a long time to be comfortable talking about my mental health,” the Traumazine artist admitted. “We need more Black and brown advocates for mental health. Now, I feel like I can relate to you and it makes my wall come down even more. I’m more able to receive the help that you’re giving me. I’m able to receive the words that you’re saying. You’re making me feel feelings that I don’t think somebody who [doesn’t look] like me would make me feel.”

“Asking for help doesn’t make me weak. Asking for help actually built my strength. Asking for help or going to get the help gave me the tools to be stronger,” she continued. “So I just definitely want to talk to the Hotties and let them know it’s OK to ask for help.” Megan ended on a rather powerful note: “Hotties, you are never a bother.”

In 2023, she encouraged everyone to “check in on our friends and family” as a part of the Seize the Awkward campaign. The effort arrived in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, building on the “Mamushi” star’s earlier launch of Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too.

Music-wise, the Grammy winner shared MEGAN in June. She’s preparing to release another project before 2024 wraps up.