Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion fans are in for a treat this year. On Wednesday (Oct. 2) night, the Houston native hinted at dropping the “hardest mixtape of 2024.” While not entirely confirmed yet, it looks like act two of MEGAN will be its own project instead of a deluxe edition — something we’ve seen artists like SZA and Nicki Minaj working toward lately, too.

In September, the Grammy-winning musician debuted “Neva Play” with BTS’ RM alongside the visual companion. It was directed by Warren Fu and "The Boondocks" executive producer Carl Jones. Notably, Megan previously united with the K-pop group on “Butter (Remix).”



That same month, she teased a possible collaboration with Flo Milli. During an Ask Me Anything ahead of the MTV VMAs, someone asked, “If you could get anyone on the deluxe, who would it be?” Megan replied with a GIF from the Alabama superstar’s “In The Party” music video.

At the time of reporting, there’s still no release date for the follow-up to MEGAN. However, on Sept. 28, the artist confirmed she’s “almost done working,” accompanied by another song snippet.

“With this album, I wanted to show people my personal interests and thoughts. I wanted to touch on my love for all things anime, all things Southern, how much I like to have fun, and I wanted to be myself,” Megan told Billboard regarding the June effort. “I feel like I did that. A lot of people were expecting me to come on this album talking one way, and I wanted to introduce myself — this version of myself that I am right now.”

MEGAN arrived with guest appearances from Victoria Monét, GloRilla, UGK, Big K.R.I.T., Kyle Ricch, and more. It also housed “HISS,” “B.A.S.,” “Cobra,” and “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba. All of the aforementioned tracks were performed live at the VMAs.