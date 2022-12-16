Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion is taking legal action against Milagro Gramz for “churning out falsehoods” about her 2020 shooting case involving Tory Lanez. On Wednesday (Oct. 30), the rapper’s attorneys filed a defamation lawsuit against the YouTuber, whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper.

According to Billboard, Gramz is being accused of orchestrating an effort to “denigrate, belittle, insult and spread false statements” about Megan. Among the allegations include the sharing of a deepfake pornographic video of the “Mamushi” artist.

The Houston native’s attorney, Quinn Emanuel, issued a statement: “Enough is enough. Ms. Pete — a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide — will no longer stand for [the] defendant’s campaign of harassment.”

For those who missed it, a sex tape rumored to feature the Grammy Award-winning musician surfaced online in June. Fortunately, many of her fans quickly pointed out its AI similarities, with #WeLoveYouMegan amassing thousands of posts on Twitter.

“It’s really sick how y’all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning,” Megan herself responded. “Y’all [are] going too far. Fake a** s**t. Just know [that] today was your last day playing with me, and I mean it.”

Outside of the accusations of intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy, Gramz reportedly circulated false claims about whether Megan was shot in the foot.

“Defendant Cooper’s statements recklessly disregarded the truth and suggested that the firearm was never presented in court because it had allegedly disappeared. It has not,” read another statement from Megan’s legal team. “The firearm remains in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department.”

Gramz has since responded to the case on X, claiming, “[The] countersuit [is] gon’ go crazy.” The media personality separately shared that she “went from being ignored to an alleged employee,” presumably as it relates to speculation about her connection to Lanez: “[Damn], y’all [are] taking me too fast.”