Megan Thee Stallion is bringing viewers through the good, the bad and the ugly in her upcoming documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words. On Wednesday (Oct. 16), the H-Town Hottie reflected on losing her mother and the constant backlash she received after being shot by Tory Lanez in the film’s first official trailer.

“I’ve decided that I am going to cancel all of my shows. I’m not having fun right now, and I don’t want do it. I feel like, how can I be Megan Thee Stallion, and I’m not having fun?” the Grammy Award winner began in the clip.

“Music has always been in my life. I wouldn’t be here without my mom. My mama was like a gangsta rapper. I was like, ‘When I get older, I really want to be like her.’ That’s when I really started creating Megan Thee Stallion,” she said about what inspired her to pick up a mic. “That was when I was my happiest, and then, my mama, she just passed.”

“I’m in shambles. I think I really forgot who I was, and when life started getting crazy, I didn’t have her,” the rapper added. Her mom, Holly Thomas, who was also her manager, passed away from brain cancer in 2019. To honor both her parents — her father, Joseph Pete Jr., also passed away when she was 15 — she launched the Pete and Thomas Foundation.

Elsewhere, the Traumazine creator reflected on her 2020 incident with Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and negligent discharge of a firearm.

“The shooting. The betrayal. I was definitely getting a little too engulfed in social media. Everybody hates me. I had really had a real breakdown,” she explained. “I think Megan Thee Stallion is trying to protect Megan Pete, and it’s time for that part in the movie where I get up off my a** and I do something about it.”