Megan Thee Stallion is officially in the wine and spirits business. To celebrate her 30th birthday, the “Bigger in Texas” rapper launched her long-anticipated tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, Spanish for “fun girls.”

Available for pre-order starting on Saturday (Feb. 15), blanco is Megan’s go-to for a smooth pour, with citrus notes and hints of rosemary and green tea that combine for a “silky-smooth finish.” Meanwhile, reposado was made for slow slipping. It features a mix of caramelized agave, American oak and cooking spices for a more “elegant finish.”

"As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties," Megan shared in a press statement. "Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I'm so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand.”

The Grammy Award winner went all out with the bottle design — arguably one of the best we’ve seen from a rapper in years — drawing heavy inspiration from the alluring but deadly flower Angel’s Trumpet. The crown features a dagger-pierced heart, which, according to Megan, represents the brand’s motto: “Keep it cute, classy and cut-throat.”

Why Chicas Divertidas Was The Most On-Brand Decision Ever

Between “Cognac Queen,” “Bourbon” and her viral “drive the boat” moment in 2019, Megan’s tequila venture fits right in with everything she’s built outside of music. Compared to some of the more random beauty brands and one-and-done food partnerships we’ve seen from other artists in recent years, the Houston star is evidently playing to her strengths.

Interestingly, the idea for Chicas Divertidas was partly inspired by Beyoncé, who launched her own SirDavis whisky last year. During an interview with Shannon Sharpe for the “Club Shay Shay” podcast in July, Megan revealed the conversation that started it all: “As much as I used to enjoy cognac, and I promoted a lot of people’s liquor brands, she was like, ‘The next time I see you, you need to have your own alcoholic beverage.’ I was like, ‘You know what? You’re right, queen. I am gon’ have my own s**t.’”