On Wednesday (Sept. 11) night, Megan Thee Stallion cemented her place as one of the MTV VMAs' best hosts.

The “Savage” hitmaker opened the ceremony in an Olympics-inspired one-shoulder leotard before giving a playful shout-out to gold medalist and fellow Houston resident Simone Biles. “I deserve a gold medal for being a bad b**ch,” she hilariously declared.

Notably, the VMAs spent the night honoring 40 years of unforgettable moments, and the Grammy-winning rapper decided to get in on the fun. She paid homage to Britney Spears’ legendary 2001 performance by wearing the "I'm a Slave 4 U” artist’s signature look and a snake around her arms. Despite serpent motifs being used heavily during MEGAN’s rollout, the moment didn’t last very long.

“I’m just playing. Come get this snake,” Thee Stallion said in a viral clip after requesting the event’s music be turned off. “I don’t know this snake. This snake [doesn’t] know me. I tried to hold it down for Britney.”

“I feel so grateful, so happy, so proud, so loved, [and] so appreciative. So many Hotties were screaming at THEE HOTGIRL, I could barely hear myself talk,” Megan shared via Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 12) morning. “The video doesn’t even do the volume in that room any justice! Thank you, Hotties, for making my hosting so much fun!

As to be expected, Thee Stallion also brought her star power to the VMAs stage. She performed “BOA,” "B.A.S.," and “HISS” before segueing into her latest hit, “Mamushi.” Midway through the last-mentioned track, she introduced featured artist Yuki Chiba: “All the way from Japan for the first time, Yuki!”

Award-wise, the Houston hottie clinched Best Trending Video for the English-Japanese crossover “Mamushi,” plus Best Art Direction for “BOA.”

“Megan Thee Stallion [has] been everywhere this year. She ain’t going nowhere, so y’all need to just get used to it,” affirmed one fan on Twitter. Frequent collaborator LilJuMadeDaBeat penned, “I remember Megan and I making beats at my kitchen table, and now she [is] hosting the VMAs.”

Elsewhere, another social media user wrote, “I love [that] Megan makes sure that Yuki Chiba is present and acknowledged in every moment that ‘Mamushi’ gets.” Peep more reactions to the self-coined Hot Girl Coach’s iconic night below.