Megan Thee Stallion’s venture into K-pop continues. On Wednesday (Feb. 5), Apple TV+ revealed that the Houston rapper will be joining forces with “Gangnam Style” hitmaker PSY for its upcoming song battle series, “KPOPPED.”

Spanning eight episodes, the show will see “Western icons reimagine one of their biggest hits” while “collaborating with top-tier K-pop idols to deliver spectacular battle performances.” Per Apple TV+, each installment will feature a live rendition of the revamped track, with a “Seoul-based audience picking the winner of the best new K-popped song.”

Megan, who was also brought on as an executive producer, is expected to perform her Grammy-winning hit “Savage” at some point in the series. While there’s unfortunately no official release date yet, Apple TV+ did give fans a sneak peek at one of her looks.

Megan has crossed into K-pop several times, even more so in 2024. MEGAN: ACT II saw her linking up with BTS’ RM for “Neva Play” after appearing on the group’s “Butter (Remix)” in 2021. She also tapped TWICE for “Mamushi (Remix).”

The Good News artist returned the favor a few months later by jumping on TWICE’s “Strategy,” which already has over 43 million YouTube views to date. “She has a powerful, strong image,” the group’s Jeongyeon told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We were wondering, would that fit in with our style of music and our image? Once we recorded, we thought we actually fit really well, a lot better than we imagined. I feel like Megan’s style really enhanced our part of the music,” she continued. “When we were shooting the music video, Megan really wanted to learn Korean, so she kept saying like, ‘귀여운,’ which means cute. That ‘You’re very cute’ or ‘That’s really cute.’”

In the meantime, Megan is expected to perform at FanDuel and Spotify’s Super Bowl LIX party on Friday (Feb. 7). DJ Pee .Wee — aka Anderson .Paak — will be on the boards that night.