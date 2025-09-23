Image Image Credit Dave Kotinsky / Stringer via Memphis Bleek Image Alt Memphis Bleek walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Memphis Bleek expressed his willingness to support Drake in his beef with Kendrick Lamar, if asked.

Drake appeared to respond with a cryptic Instagram caption about “unsolicited advice.”

The moment highlights the dynamics in Hip Hop loyalty and rap beef alliances.

Apparently, Drake still doesn’t find anything funny about his beef with Kendrick Lamar. After Memphis Bleek made a quip about coming to the Toronto rapper’s defense, the 6 God responded with mockery instead of appreciation.

It started during Bleek’s appearance on “Club Shay Shay” when he and host Shannon Sharpe were discussing Drake suing Universal Music Group for defamation. Though the Brooklyn rapper felt that bringing a lawsuit into rap beef wasn’t a good look, he said he didn’t consider the matter “career ending” due to Drizzy’s well-established hitmaking ability.

When host Shannon Sharpe mentioned how Drake put a lot of people on, Bleek agreed and responded with, “He should have [given] me a verse. I’d [have] been on the frontline with you… Superman!”

The Coming Of Age rapper added, “There’s no love in this game man. People [are] going to use you for what they need you for. And then when they [are] done with you, they [are] gonna put you back, ‘cause they don’t need you [any] more. They got what they needed. This game is dirty man … You gotta pick your friends and know your enemies.”

Though that’s sound advice, it seems like Drake wasn't trying to hear it — even if Bleek was trying to be as neutral as possible. In an Instagram post on Monday (Sept. 22), the 6 God seemingly responded with the caption for a carousel of several video clips that read: “Oh nice… more unsolicited advice from rappers we loved in 2005.”

If that indeed was a shot at Bleek, the Brooklyn rapper’s “advice” clearly struck a nerve. Speaking of picking your friends, LeBron James recently spoke on his strained relationship with Drake. “Obviously [we’re in] different places right now, currently. He's doing his thing, I'm doing mine, but it's always love for sure,” the famed athlete said in an interview on “360 With Speedy.”

Drake has also thrown barbs at the NBA superstar in song and covered up his tattoo of the Hall of Famer, so it may not be likely to see any reconciliations anytime soon.