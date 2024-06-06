Image Image Credit Cole Burston / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Drake, LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake and LeBron James have a highly public kinship that has seemingly strained since James attended Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth concert, The Pop Out: Ken & Friends. Drake’s recently leaked “Fighting Irish Freestyle” has bars fans use to find the crux of the issue between the two former friends.

On Friday (Jan. 3), acclaimed producer Conductor Williams released a now-deleted video on his YouTube channel that quickly made its rounds on social media. During the track, the “Knife Talk” rapper exclaimed, “The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets/ Seemed like they loved every minute/ Just know this s**t is personal to us, and it wasn't just business.” Fans suspect this line was directed at James and Demar DeRozan showing up to The Pop Out.

Later in the song he spit, “'Member we tradin' watches? I gave you that Arabic dial, you gave me a numbered edition/ You would even check up on my son like a pediatrician/ Sure convinced the gang this s**t was rooted in love when it isn't.” Shortly after, he said, “Talkin' 'bout we family, well, I'm not the cousin to visit/ God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image/ All that brother talk as if I really discovered a sibling/ Six degrees, my memory's retrivin' our humble beginnings.”

These lines were seemingly attached to his relationship with James, who he even has tattooed on his arm. The tattoo features a picture of the NBA champion wearing his high school jersey from St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Fighting Irish, with James’ signature No. 23. When discussing the alleged diss track, radio personality Bootleg Kev stated, “Drake dissed LeBron James, a man whom which he tattooed a portrait on his arm. You can’t make this s**t up. Aubrey has turned into a professional victim I swear.”

Another user stated, “I’m a bigger Drake fan than Dot fan. But Dot touching on Drake cultural upbringing hit home [because] Drake [does] shit you can’t defend. Telling a man you got tattooed on you ‘don’t wanna have to ruin your public image’ [because] he went to a concert of a dude you don’t like is VERY sassy.”

Drake has been teasing his forthcoming album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, but it seems as if he still has been keeping his bars ready just in case people want to test him again. The “Fighting Irish Freestyle” is not available officially on streaming and there is no tentative release date.