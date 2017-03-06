Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As Megan Thee Stallion once said, “A bad b**ch can have bad days.” With mental health awareness becoming increasingly important, especially within marginalized communities, more than a few rappers have stepped up to launch initiatives that break stigmas and support their fans.

Take, for example, Doechii’s Anxiety Is Watching Me, a global hub and support community where people share tips, advice and coping strategies for anxiety. There's also Big Sean’s “5 Weeks of Tools to Help Navigate Anxiety & Depression” video series, which offers tons of valuable insight on how meditation, exercise and other habits impact your mind.

While May is designated as Mental Health Awareness Month, mental wellness deserves attention year-round. So, Rap-Up compiled a list of seven mental health initiatives started by rappers like Travis Scott, DaBaby and more. Check them out below!

1. Doechii’s Anxiety Is Watching Me

Inspired by her viral song “Anxiety,” which she recorded in her bedroom in 2019 before it took off on social media several years later, Doechii’s Anxiety Is Watching Me prompts people to share “links to resources, coping mechanisms [or] words of advice [that] can help someone else.” In addition to users being able to support others anonymously, the hub also houses community-based resources for queer, Black, AAPI, Latinx communities, among others. “Thank you for all of the support you’ve given my song ‘Anxiety.’ Now, let me support YOU,” the Florida rapper shared via Instagram.

2. DaBaby’s DaBaby Cares

In 2020, DaBaby’s brother, Glenn Johnson, tragically took his own life, leaving behind three daughters and a son. Hoping to spare others from experiencing the same pain, the KIRK creator launched DaBaby Cares, a mental health initiative in collaboration with Mental Health America of Central Carolinas, in 2024. With a special emphasis on young people, the program’s Mental Health 101 Guide offers guidance on how to help a struggling friend, ways people can get involved and resources to assess their own mental health.

“I wanted to utilize my platform to provide the resources and create a safe space where it’s really needed for the ones struggling with mental health,” DaBaby shared in a statement at the time.

3. G Herbo’s Swervin’ Through Stress

After pouring his pain into albums like PTSD and Survivor’s Remorse: A Side & B Side, G Herbo expanded the conversation around mental health by starting Swervin’ Through Stress in 2023. The organization aims to “destigmatize the conversation around mental wellness” by offering free wellness services, educational resources and more to BIPOC communities.

4. Megan Thee Stallion’s Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too

Taking a cue from the “All I really wanna hear is ‘It’ll be okay’ / Bounce back ‘cause a bad b**ch can have bad days” lines from her song “Anxiety,” Megan started Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too with the intention of uplifting the Hotties. Its official website contains a directory of resources, including Therapy for Black Girls, Melanin and Mental Health and the Dear Black Women Project, to mention a few. It also houses a number of hotlines and podcast spotlights focused on emotional support and healing.

“I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services,” the Texas native said, per Billboard.

5. Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks

SocialWorks is without a doubt one of the longest-running organizations on this list. Chance the Rapper built a huge part of his identity around positivity, which clearly comes through in his non-profit. Though it debuted in 2016 with a mission to empower youth through education, address homelessness and promote Chicago’s artistic communities, mental health has also remained a core focus. In 2018, Chance pledged $1 million toward mental health services in the Windy City, with six local organizations receiving $100,000 grants each. Alongside that, he introduced the My State of Mind imitative, an easy way for people to research, discover and connect with mental wellness resources in Chicago.

6. Travis Scott’s Project HEAL

Especially following the tragic events at Astroworld Festival in 2021, Scott stepped up in a big way with Project HEAL, which launched the following year. Not only did he commit to tackling safety challenges associated with large-scale live shows, but the “goosebumps” rapper also pledged a generous "seven figures" to the initiative’s mental health pillar. That funding, overseen by Dr. Janice Beal, was further used to support digital counseling and phone hotlines by way of free services from licensed counselors and social workers.

Definitely not your typical initiative, Big Sean teamed up with his mom, Myra Anderson, to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month through their video series, “5 Weeks of Tools to Help Navigate Anxiety & Depression.” As the title implies, the "Bounce Back" rapper discussed some of the more practical ways to manage anxiety and other emotions we'd rather avoid — including strategies like meditation, regular exercise and, though it may seem obvious, getting enough sleep. Above everything else, it was genuinely nice seeing celebrities acknowledge that they experience everyday challenges just like the rest of us.