Key Takeaways:

Metro Boomin’s forthcoming project features a new direction, with DJ Spinz hosting and a July 2025 release date.

The 20-track offering will feature an “all-new cast” of collaborators, moving away from the producer's usual lineup.

So far, the only confirmed single is “Slide” featuring Roscoe Dash, with more details expected soon.

Metro Boomin is making good on his promise. After teasing that a new mixtape would drop before the end of July, the producer officially confirmed its title on Thursday (July 10): A Futuristic Summa.

He shared the announcement via a billboard posted in partnership with Spotify’s RapCaviar, which also confirmed that DJ Spinz will be hosting the project. So far, the only single we know of is the Roscoe Dash-assisted “Slide,” but according to Kurrco, fans might be getting 20 tracks.

For better or worse, it looks like Metro Boomin isn’t relying on his usual rotation of features — Future, 21 Savage and NAV, to mention a few — for A Futuristic Summa. Instead, the producer promised an “all-new cast” of artists. Whether that means up-and-coming acts or simply people he hasn't yet worked with remains to be seen, but luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out.

A Futuristic Summa comes amid what’s supposed to be a busy year for Metro Boomin. He produced a couple of songs from The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow, plus NAV’s “REAL ME” and Playboi Carti’s “RADAR.” Not to mention, the Atlanta native is also working on Young Thug’s first album since being released from prison.

Of course, 2024 was also a banner year for Metro Boomin, partly thanks to Future. The pair released two albums back-to-back: WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU. The first LP notably housed “Like That” with Kendrick Lamar, which helped fuel one of the biggest rap battles of the decade.

Speaking to Forbes about today’s “kind of weird” rap beefs, Metro Boomin shared, “I feel like competition is great for the game. Hip Hop has always been more of a competitive genre.”