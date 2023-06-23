Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Tullberg / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Metro Boomin and Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hot on the heels of Young Thug’s guest verse on Lil Baby’s WHAM — the first fans have heard of him since being released from prison in October 2024 — anticipation for a new album is arguably at an all-time high. On Sunday (Jan. 19), Metro Boomin revealed he’s one of the producers involved in the project.

"Don't believe everything you see online. Clout got the world in a chokehold. Back to working on [Young Thug’s] album,” Metro wrote via his Instagram Stories. Coincidentally, the post came shortly after reports surfaced of a yacht he rented catching fire near popular Miami strip club Booby Trap.

Nonetheless, the beatmaker and Young Thug share an impressive catalog of collaborations, including 2015’s “Hercules,” the HEROES & VILLAINS standout cut “Trance,” “Stupid/Asking” and “The Blanguage,” among others. Metro also served as executive producer for the Atlanta rapper’s 2023 album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, which boasted features from Drake, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and plenty of others.

With reference to upcoming projects, Young Thug has a joint effort with Lil Baby and Future in the works. “Me and Future were also going to drop a project, but it was Thug’s idea. The whole time, while he’s locked up, I'm talking to him and trying to talk about the trial. He’s like, ‘You need to get with Pluto and drop the tape with Pluto,’” the “Emotionally Scarred” hitmaker told Complex earlier in the month.

“Those are two of the main people that I would say I look up to in the rap game,” he added. “So to be able to spar with them, I feel like that's sharpened me up a whole lot.”

Metro Boomin and Future’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU is up for Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, slated to air on Feb. 2 via CBS and Paramount+. Several tracks from the project, like the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Like That” and “We Still Don’t Trust You” featuring The Weeknd, were also nominated.