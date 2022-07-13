Image Image Credit Craig Barritt / Stringer via Getty Images, Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images and Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Metro Boomin, Quavo at 2025 Summer Smash, Lil Baby at Rolling Loud Miami Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The 24-track mixtape blends nostalgic ATL trap with modern energy and features.

Collaborations include Quavo, Lil Baby, Young Thug and other major Southern rap voices.

DJ Spinz and Zaytoven help Metro Boomin recapture the raw, party-ready sound of the 2010s.

The wait is officially over. Metro Boomin dropped his eagerly awaited mixtape, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa, on Friday (Aug. 1) at midnight.

As previously promised, the Grammy Award-winning beatmaker set out to transport listeners back to Atlanta’s mixtape golden era of the 2010s, something he does well over two discs and 24 tracks. Everything from the production to the lyrics draws directly from a simpler time in rap.

On tracks like “They Wanna Have Fun,” Travis Porter reminds us that “girls just wanna have fun.” Elsewhere, Quavo delivers the closest thing we’ve heard to early Migos on “Drip BBQ,” as he raps about the bando and diamond baguettes alongside J Money and Waka Flocka Flame.

“Put the phones down, too! Dance again! Party again! Have fun again!” Metro Boomin wrote in a tweet ahead of the release. In a separate post, he added, “This tape [is] really bringing me back to high school.”

Although he produced every song on the tape, fans will be pleased to see he didn’t forget the pioneers who shaped that era. Zaytoven, Bobby Kritical, and DJ Plugg have their fingerprints across a few records, in addition to Honorable C.N.O.T.E. and London Jae.

The main complaint fans had leading up to A Futuristic Summa — and it’s a small one, all things considered — was that Metro Boomin didn’t fully deliver on the “all-new cast” of features he initially teased. Most notably, Future, 21 Savage and Young Thug all appear on the mixtape. To be fair, though, each of them only shows up once. On the other hand, familiar faces like Quavo and Lil Baby pop up more than a few times.

Other artists who contributed include Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Young Dro, Shad da God and Skooly, to name a few. Give A Futuristic Summa a spin below.