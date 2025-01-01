Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images, and Dominik Bindl/GA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Metro Boomin, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fans may not have gotten A Futuristic Summa on Tuesday (July 22) like originally planned, but at least there’s some good news: Lil Baby and 2 Chainz have been added to the project. Yesterday, Metro Boomin shared voicemails from both rappers confirming their involvement.

“I have to be on there,” 2 Chainz said. “That Roscoe s**t [is] too hard,” he added, referencing the beatmaker’s earlier release of “Slide” with Roscoe Dash. “That’s just what Atlanta needed, man. Hit me up when you go to the lab. I’ll pull up on you.”

In a separate post, Lil Baby stressed, “Ain’t no way you leaving me out. I need in on that motherf**ker.” Take a look below.

The mixtape update arrived just a day after Metro revealed that A Futuristic Summa would be coming “next week” instead of Tuesday. “Patience is a virtue,” he captioned, alongside another voicemail. This time it came from Future, who insisted he needed to lay down a verse on the project.

It’s worth noting that the producer previously promised fans an “all-new cast” of collaborators, though it looks like he might be walking back that statement. As of now, the only other confirmed features are Quavo and J Money. Judging by Metro’s website, there’s also a good chance Travis Porter and Young Dro will appear on the now 21-song effort.

Last Tuesday (July 15), Metro shared the artwork for A Futuristic Summa, which arrived with plenty of Easter eggs. Among them were a pixelated version of his HEROES & VILLAINS cover hidden in the buildings, plus two kids wearing tribute shirts honoring Takeoff and Young Scooter. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.