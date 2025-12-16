Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nelly, Murphy Lee and KyJuan of St. Lunatics perform onstage during the “Where The Party At Tour” at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Sept. 12, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

St. Lunatics fans rejoice. During a recent performance, Nelly revealed that the group will be delivering a new album in 2026 that will be executive produced by Metro Boomin.

While performing on Sunday (Dec. 14), the St. Louis rapper told the crowd about next year’s plans. “Love in St. Louis from top to bottom one time,” Nelly said in a clip shared on X. “Again, St. Lunatics 2026 executive produced by Metro Boomin. St. Louis we in the building, we turning up 2026 one time!"

The St. Lunatics consist of Nelly, Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud and Slo Down, who are all childhood friends. After the massive success of Nelly’s major label debut, Country Grammar, in 2000, the group was signed to its own record deal that same year. The crew’s debut, Free City, was released a year later and featured the singles “Midwest Swing” and “Batter Up,” and eventually was certified platinum.

Ali and Murphy Lee released solo albums in 2002 and 2003, respectively. To date, the group only released their one studio album as a collective. Lately, they’ve gotten more publicity for suing their own friend than their actual music. In September 2024, a lawsuit was filed against Nelly by Ali, Lee, Kyjuan and City Spud for copyright infringement. The four claimed they were never properly credited for their contributions to Country Grammar and Free City and were seeking $50 million in royalty payments.

However, soon after the suit was filed, Lee, Kyjuan and City Spud requested they be removed. The trio claimed they “did not authorize” their inclusion. Ali remained, but in April, he dropped the lawsuit. Nelly would assert that the whole thing was due to people being “misinformed” while his relationship with Ali had been and continues to remain strained.

There is no indication yet whether or not Ali will be part of the new project. As for Metro Boomin, while the producer’s sound has been intrinsic in the success of Atlanta Hip Hop music for over a decade, he is a proud St. Louis native.

Young Metro teaming with Hip Hop icons from his hometown sounds like a recipe for success.