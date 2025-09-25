Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Metro Boomin speaks during Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A Los Angeles jury cleared Metro Boomin of all allegations in a civil sexual assault case that was filed in 2024.

The jury found that Vanessa LeMaistre failed to prove her claims, including allegations of rape and sexual battery.

Metro Boomin expressed gratitude after the verdict and acknowledged Young Thug’s support during the trial.

On Thursday (Sept. 25), a Los Angeles jury cleared Metro Boomin in his civil sexual assault case. Following a brief deliberation, the panel of five men and three women concluded that plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre failed to prove all four of her claims against the “Trance” producer, including allegations of rape and sexual battery.

“I’m blessed and glad the truth prevailed,” Metro Boomin shared with reporters outside of the court, according to legal journalist Meghann Cuniff. He also thanked Young Thug, who attended his trial on Wednesday (Sept. 24).

The Grammy Award-nominated producer, whose legal name is Leland Tyler Wayne, was sued by LeMaistre in October 2024. In her initial filing, she claimed that they were introduced to one another during a trip to Las Vegas in 2016 and met at a studio in Los Angeles on several occasions.

According to her testimony, LeMaistre said she “blacked out” after consuming Xanax and having “a few sips” of alcohol that Metro Boomin provided at one particular studio session. She claimed that she then woke up in a hotel room to find him on top of her.

LeMaistre further alleged that, a year later, the producer released “Rap Saved Me” with 21 Savage and Offset, which she believed referenced her. Among the lyrics cited in the lawsuit were “She took a Xanny, then she fainted” and “She drive me crazy, have my baby.”

LeMaistre sought between $3.4 million and $3.7 million in damages. When asked how she arrived at those figures, she claimed they came to her during an “Ayahuasca ceremony” she participated in while visiting Peru in 2024.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Metro Boomin took the stand and denied the allegations. “I really don’t know where to start. This is crazy. I can’t even believe I’m up here doing this right now,” he told the court.

“For her to accuse me of something like this, it’s something I could never fathom. I can’t even say what I think should happen to people who rape people,” he continued. Metro Boomin later testified that he lost his mother to domestic abuse and said he believes sexual abusers should be “tortured and killed.”