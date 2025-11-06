Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Jackson performs at the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on September 7, 1995. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Jaafar Jackson makes his debut as Michael Jackson in the first teaser for the 2026 biopic, Michael.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film explores the King of Pop’s life on and off stage.

Fans are reacting strongly to Jaafar’s performance, praising his resemblance, voice, and mannerisms.

Michael Jackson’s big-screen biopic is already shaping up to be something truly special. On Thursday (Nov. 6), the first trailer for Michael dropped. Jaafar Jackson, the King of Pop’s own nephew, is bringing some of his most iconic moments to life.

According to the film’s synopsis, “Michael tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson 5, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.”

“Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before,” it continued. “This is where his story begins.” Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biopic will also star Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael.

Rounding out the cast, Colman Domingo will play Joe Jackson, Michael’s father and longtime manager, with Nia Long as his mother, Katherine Jackson. Joining them are Kat Graham as Diana Ross and Miles Teller as John Branca, who served as the late pop star’s lawyer and manager.

While the film will no doubt be packed with Michael’s music once it premieres, the trailer already gives fans a taste with two classics: “Thriller” and “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’.” Watch it below.

A full-length biopic about Michael has been long anticipated — and debated — so it’s no surprise that fans had plenty to say once the trailer dropped. One X user admitted they were going to “cry the entire time” when the movie hits theaters on April 24, 2026. Freddie Gibbs simply tweeted, “Mike ain’t dead.”

Many other fans were stunned by Jaafar’s uncanny resemblance to his uncle. One post read, “Y’all, this is insanity??? The voice??? The looks?? The laugh?? The mannerisms??” Someone else added, “Hope Jaafar knows his life will never be the same after 2026.” Scroll through even more reactions below.