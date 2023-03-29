Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, Phil Walter / Staff via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyga, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and Chris Brown performing Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Michael Jackson, Beyoncé and Chris Brown are the “big three” of performing — at least if you ask Tyga. On Sunday (Aug. 17), he shared his not-so-hot take on who belongs in the greatest-of-all-time conversation.

“Greatest performers of all time: MJ, Bey, Breezy… Big Three… [Do you] agree?” the “Taste” rapper tweeted. Shortly after, he added another contender: “Usher, too.”

Fans had plenty to say in the replies. “After seeing Usher’s residency, he definitely needs to be up there,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Add Janet Jackson.” Someone else penned, “Y'all gon’ stop the Tina Turner disrespect.” A handful of other names came up, too, including Aaliyah, Ciara and Kanye West.

Sadly, MJ isn't here anymore to remind everyone just how great he was on stage, but the other three names Tyga mentioned are either still touring or wrapped up shows not too long ago. Beyoncé’s recent “Cowboy Carter Tour” set the record for the highest-grossing country tour ever, pulling in a massive $407.6 million across its 32-date run.

Meanwhile, Usher’s “Past Present Future Tour” was reportedly projected to be one of his biggest moneymakers to date, according to Billboard. It got a huge boost from his Las Vegas residency, the attention surrounding his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show and, of course, the viral moments of him feeding cherries to some very lucky fans along the way.

Brown, who collaborated with Tyga on records like “Ayo” and “Loyal,” is currently on his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.” His trek wraps up on Oct. 18.

2025 has been quite the year for Tyga, who dropped NSFW in February. The 17-track effort came with features from Big Sean, Flo Milli, Ty Dolla $ign, Shenseea, and Lil Tjay, to name a few. The “Rack City” artist also joined forces with his Young Money Entertainment mentor Lil Wayne on the LP’s “Pop It Off.”