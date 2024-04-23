Image Image Credit Lila Seeley / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Monaleo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Monaleo is easily one of the most slept-on female rappers, and her pen can’t be denied! Hailing from Houston, she first made noise with her debut EP in 2020 and has since been on a steady rise. Every drop from the rapper shows more growth, more range and more of the raw, unfiltered energy that makes her impossible to ignore.

With her bold vibe, versatile flow and off-the-wall bars, she’s carved out a lane that feels completely her own. One of the first tracks that got her some serious reach was “Beating Down Yo Block,” a modern-day anthem that showcased her ability to effortlessly mix humor, aggression and real talk. However, when she unleashed her viral hit “Don Who Leo,” her talent proved to be undeniable, and the world had no choice but to finally pay attention.

Let’s get into nine of Monaleo’s hardest, funniest and most clever lyrics below.

1. Suck It Up: “Finna take your n**ga for a ride / Tell him buckle up!”

Released as a single in 2021, “Suck It Up" has racked up over 10 million views on YouTube. The track is packed with so many outlandish bars, but this line is a straight-up gut punch. If you ever need a self-esteem boost or just a reminder of exactly who you are, run this track three times back-to-back — you’ll be back in rare form before the last hook drops.

2. Don Who Leo: “Don’t let me find out you with a groupie h** / You gone be with Tupac when I come shoot up that studio, n**ga!”

This might be one of the craziest threats ever put in a song — written or said. We all love Tupac, but let’s be real, none of us are trying to meet him any time soon. If you catch Monaleo on the wrong day, that just might be your final destination. "Don Who Leo" had the entire internet clapping their hands, threatening their men and balancing bottles of Don Julio on their heads like it was second nature like a true trendsetter moment.

3. Beatin Down Yo Block: “I can’t send you no money so don't call me from no cell / Cause I ain’t holding no n**ga down, so b**ch you bet not go to jail!”

A lot of women are willing to hold a man down no matter what, even if it means riding out some time, but not Monaleo. She makes it very clear in these lines that there will be no “Love After Lockup” storyline on her watch. If you want her on your team, you better stay free and stay focused.

4. Beatin Down Yo Block: “For this next line you gotta look me in my eyes / If you think I’ma sweat you, you out your muthaf**king mind!”

Over time, a lot of men have started believing they are the prize; they want to be chased, desired and catered to. However, that’s not how it works in the Leo-verse. "Beatin Down Yo Block" set the record straight on who the real prize is while introducing Monaleo to the rap world at the same time. She let everybody know early that she is not the one or the two when it comes to chasing after anybody.

5. Move Pt. 2: “We in France he dropping wee-wee / I ain't never took a loan, n**gas know I'm P-P-P”

Clever and witty are two words that perfectly describe the Throwing Bows creator's wordplay. She brought all that and more to Mello Buckzz’s "Move Pt 2." At first listen, the bars might sound simple, but once your brain catches up and puts two and two together, you’ll be left with a Lil Wayne face because it’s fire and completely left field. Monaleo shows that she can be funny, smart and unpredictable all at the same time without even breaking a sweat.

6. Move Pt. 2: “Serving legs, breast, thighs, p**sy, h* that's called a three piece”

This ain’t Wingstop, but Monaleo is definitely serving! Only she could flip something this wild and make it sound effortless. This bar is bold, hilarious and nasty in the best way. It’s that type of energy that makes you scrunch your face, laugh and want to run it back just to make sure you heard it right. Forget rapping, she's talking crazy and making it look easy.

7. Body Bag: “I will kill you and let my cousin do a TikTok on your grave”

On the song "Body Bag," Monaleo doesn’t just talk about putting her opps in a body bag. She literally does it. The whole track is filled with crazy bars and clever wordplay, but this line is on another level. Saying you’ll kill someone and let your cousin do a TikTok on their grave? That’s a different kind of gangsta, especially for the ladies. With the aura and attitude Monaleo has, it’s not too far-fetched to believe she might actually back it up.

8. Get In With Me Freestyle: “Put that p**sy on a plate / Come here Charles, your lunch is ready / Wonder why my BD hooked like I put something in his spaghetti”

We all know and love us some Netta and Charles, and if there’s one thing Mrs. Netta will do, it’s feed her man. Monaleo is giving that same feed-the-man energy here. She’s not just talking about the meal though; the vibe is so fire that people really think she did the spaghetti voodoo trick on her baby daddy. The way she flips a bar about feeding her man into a whole "I got him hooked" moment is just too real and the fact that it sounds so fun and effortless makes it all the more dangerous.

9. Get In With Me Freestyle: “I never gave p**sy, but I’m always serving c**t / You come drop off bad head? B**ch, we won't talk for a month”

Monaleo's whole freestyle over Bossman Dlow’s “Get In With Me” instrumental is a whole mood, but these two bars really had me shook. She's making it clear that while she’s a fly, pretty girl, she’s not afraid to bring the drama if that's the energy you're on. And that second part? It’s straight savage. If you can’t deliver, don’t expect her time or attention. She’s setting boundaries and making sure bad energy stays at the door. It’s a bold flex, and it hits hard.