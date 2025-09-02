Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mopreme Shakur at the star ceremony where Tupac Shakur is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Mopreme Shakur criticized Drake for buying a Death Row chain allegedly linked to Tupac, saying it should be with the family.

Suge Knight disputed the chain’s authenticity, claiming it was never Tupac’s.

Drake’s purchase adds to his growing collection of Tupac memorabilia, including a $1 million crown ring.

Add Tupac Shakur’s brother Mopreme to the list of people questioning Drake’s latest moves. The Toronto rapper recently purchased what’s alleged to be a piece of jewelry once belonging to the late rapper, and Mopreme made it clear he’s not a fan of the gesture.

On Aug. 23, the 6 God posted what’s believed to be Pac’s Death Row Records pendant on Instagram. It was later revealed that Drizzy bought the historical piece of jewelry from collector Alexander Bitar for an undisclosed but presumably exorbitant price.

Mopreme Shakur is Tupac’s stepbrother. The rapper was a member of the Hip Hop group Thug Life and was also an original member of the Outlawz under the moniker Komani. He recently appeared on Loren Lorosa's “The Latest” podcast and, when asked about Drake’s new chain, he was candid — also tying it to another controversial statement from the “Hotline Bling” rapper.

“My man need to think more about his moves," said Mopreme Shakur. "Because I just saw... in London, talking about, 'London got the best rappers. London rappers are better than American rappers.' So why are you so seeking after the king of rap’s jewels, literal jewels? [...] If England has the best rappers, why are you doing this? So, I don’t know. [...] I think the family should have all of ‘Pac’s things, personally. But things don’t always work out that way. My personal opinion, that’s what I feel."

As for the chain, its authenticity was quickly disputed. Currently incarcerated Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight insisted in an The Art Of Dialogue interview: “That's not 2Pac’s chain. It's not a Death Row chain. Whoever sold you that chain, Drake, you need to go beat his motherf**king **s.”

We wouldn’t suggest Drake put hands on anyone, but it might be worth double-checking the provenance of pricey collector’s items.

The chain isn’t the only piece from the late rapper memorabilia in Drake’s collection. In 2023, he reportedly paid north of $1 million at a Sotheby's auction for Pac’s crown ring — the same one Kendrick Lamar referenced in his 2024 "The Pop Out" concert when he rapped, “Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a little respect.”