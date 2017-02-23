Image Image Credit Jason Kempin/Contributor via Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images, and Kaitlyn Morris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Morgan Wallen, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The “Miami” remix brings together Morgan Wallen, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross in a genre-bending country-rap collaboration.

The track samples Keith Whitley’s “Miami, My Amy” and includes lyrical nods to Trina, Will Smith and Trick Daddy.

Wallen’s past Hip Hop collaborations include work with Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo, plus a cameo in Drake’s "You Broke My Heart” music video.

Morgan Wallen is back in Hip Hop’s orbit. This time, he called on Lil Wayne and Rick Ross for the official remix to his single “Miami,” a standout from his May album, I’m The Problem. The unlikely trio united across genre lines, creating a collaboration that blends Wallen’s country roots with two of rap’s most influential voices. Both Lil Wayne and Ross brought heavyweight verses to the Southern-tinged ballad.

The song, which samples Keith Whitley’s 1985 classic, “Miami, My Amy,” was produced by Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi. The remix gave it new life, with Weezy and Rozay delivering verses that leaned into luxury, heartbreak and hustle. Wallen first teased the collaboration during a Miami tour stop earlier this month, swapping his usual walkout music for a preview of the remix. “It seemed like it could use a rapper on there,” he said during a sit-down on “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von” back in April. “It wouldn’t be surprising if we got a remix and did that once it’s out.”

Lil Wayne wasted no time name-dropping Will Smith, Trick Daddy and Uncle Luke in a verse that references yacht parties, South Beach indulgence and a lost engagement with a certain peer. “Me and Trina almost got married, s**t,” he raps. Rick Ross pulls up with bars about wealth and legacy: “Cry once, not twice / Really hurt when my dad passed,” he rhymes, adding emotional depth to a verse draped in designer bags and Corvette convertibles. Essentially, they gave “Miami” a street, sun-drenched makeover.

This isn’t Wallen’s first rap collab. In 2022, he topped the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart with Lil Durk on “Broadway Girls” and later linked with the Chicago rapper again for “Stand By Me.” He’s also worked with Moneybagg Yo on “WHISKEY WHISKEY” and made a cameo in Drake’s 2023 “You Broke My Heart” music video. Drizzy later returned the favor by guest-walking Wallen out on tour in Houston.