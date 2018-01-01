Image Image Credit Jason Kempin / Staff via Getty Images, Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Morgan Wallen, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Keep the rap-country crossovers coming. On Sunday (July 20), Morgan Wallen revealed that Lil Wayne and Rick Ross will appear on the remix to “Miami” and its official release date.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the country star shared that the collaboration — his first with both rappers — is set to arrive on Friday (July 25). Ross is a fitting addition to the record, considering he’s called the Magic City home for quite some time. Plus, he has Port Of Miami, which is home to classics like “Hustlin’” and “Push It,” and its sequel under his belt.

As for Lil Wayne, he might be best known for repping New Orleans, but he's spent plenty of time living in the Florida city. According to People, he bought a Miami Beach mansion for roughly $17 million in 2018 before selling it at around $22.5 million just five years later.

“Miami” initially appeared on Wallen’s I’m The Problem, which spent a whopping eight weeks atop the Billboard 200. As Rap-Up previously reported, the album dropped down to No. 3 thanks to Travis Scott’s JACKBOYS 2 and Justin Bieber’s SWAG. While we wait for the remix, check out the original below.

The Tennessee-born artist is obviously no stranger to collaborating with rappers. In 2021, he teamed up with Lil Durk for “Broadway Girls,” which went on to become one of the Chicago rapper’s highest-charting songs as a lead artist — No. 14 on the Hot 100. More recently, the country singer appeared on Moneybagg Yo’s “WHISKEY WHISKEY” from 2024’s SPEAK NOW.

Lil Wayne, for his part, has been on a hot streak of his own. He dropped Tha Carter VI in June, featuring appearances from Big Sean, BigXthaPlug, 2 Chainz, Kodak Black and even his sons, Kameron and Neal Carter (aka Lil Novi).